Over 150 unsafe buildings pose threat to residents in Shimla

Hundreds of residents, including building owners and tenants, face danger due to unsafe buildings in the state capital. As per the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), there are over 150 buildings in the city that have been declared unsafe and face a potential threat of collapse, especially during torrential rains.

According to the Corporation, most of these structures are in a severely dilapidated condition, making them unsafe not only for those residing in the buildings but also for people living in nearby and surrounding areas. A majority of the unsafe buildings are over 100 years old and are located in key parts of the city, including Ram Bazaar, Lakkar Bazaar, Chhota Shimla, Sanjauli, Kasumpati and Boileauganj.

Advertisement

Speaking about the action being taken by the Corporation in this regard, Rajesh Sharma, Architect Planner, SMC, said the Corporation keeps issuing evacuation orders to owners and occupants of the affected buildings, directing them to vacate the premises at the earliest to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

He said action is taken when the Corporation receives a complaint regarding a building being unsafe, based on an application submitted by the owner. Such applications are received by the Corporation frequently.

“Prompt action is ensured by the Corporation upon receiving such complaints. Officials from the Corporation visit the site and check whether the building faces any threat. After it is confirmed that the building is unsafe, evacuation orders are issued immediately and its occupants are advised to vacate the premises to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

Advertisement

However, he clarified that while orders regarding the demolition of such structures are issued by the Corporation, their execution is the responsibility of the owner, to whom the directions are issued. Sharma also said that despite the orders, demolition of many such structures is not carried out and is delayed as tenants residing in such buildings often approach the court, seeking stay orders.

He also informed that there are over 30 buildings in a dilapidated condition that are owned by people who no longer reside in Shimla.

While no such structure has collapsed in the city so far this year, the horror of the collapse of a multi-storey building in the Ghoda Chowki area of Shimla in 2021 continues to remind people of the threat posed by unsafe buildings.