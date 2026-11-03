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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 160 participate in inter-college athletic meet

Over 160 participate in inter-college athletic meet

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Race winners during the athletic meet at Sardar Patel University in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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More than 160 male and female athletes from 13 affiliated colleges are participating in the SPU Inter-College Annual Athletic Meet-2026, which began at Vallabh Government College, Mandi, today.

The meet was inaugurated by Sunita Singh, Director of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh. The inaugural ceremony featured a march past by NCC Air Wing and Army Wing cadets, along with athletes representing the participating colleges. The contingents displayed discipline and coordination. Addressing the gathering, Sunita encouraged students to pursue sports alongside academics. She emphasised the importance of discipline, perseverance, teamwork and a positive attitude in achieving success. She said sports played an important role in developing leadership qualities, self-confidence and a sense of responsible citizenship. Principal of Vallabh Government College Dr Sanjeev Kumar welcomed the chief guest. He said the athletic meet provided students with a platform to showcase their talent and promoted healthy competition, mutual harmony and leadership.

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In the men’s 1,500-metre race, Ishan Thakur secured the first position, followed by Pratham in second place. Pushpraj of Government College, Kullu, finished third. In the women’s 1,500-metre race, Anjali Thakur of Government College, Kullu, secured the first position. Vartika of Vallabh Government College finished second, while Anshika Chauhan of Government College, Jogindernagar, came third. The first day’s competitions included 100-metre, 400-metre, 800-metre and 1,500-metre races, shot put, triple jump, javelin throw and the 4x100-metre relay. Flying Officer Dr Chaman, media coordinator of the meet, said sports helped develop discipline, leadership, confidence and team spirit among young people.

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