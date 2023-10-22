 Over 2,000 encroachments on Damtal temple land in Kangra : The Tribune India

The Ram Gopal temple at Damtal in Kangra. Tribune File



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 21

Properties of the Damtal temple in Kangra district worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been encroached upon. Sources say more than 2,000 encroachments have been noticed on the Damtal temple land.

DC rues lack of permanent revenue staff

  • Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal admits that large-scale encroachments are visible on the temple land. He says that revenue officials deputed at the temple have documented 822 encroachments
  • The work to document encroachments at the temple is still going on at a slow pace in the absence of permanent revenue staff
  • The district administration has written to the government to post permanent revenue staff at the temple so that proper records of encroachments could be prepared. Once the records are ready, the temple administration can take legal action against the encroachers”

The temple land located in Damtal town on the borders of Kangra district and Pathankot houses commercial and residential properties and stone crushers. Sunil Jasrotia, a resident of Pathankot, has written to the temple administration claiming that the shrine land at Sujanpur in Pathankot was sold illegally. He claims that illegal hotels and showrooms have come up on the temple land and even residential colonies are being developed there.

Jasrotia alleges that the Damtal temple properties worth about Rs 100 crore have been encroached upon in the Sujanpur area of Pathankot alone. He says that following his complaint, a team of the Damtal temple had visited Sujanpur but no further action was taken.

The sources say that the Damtal temple land is also spread in various parts of Hoshiarpur district.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal admits that large-scale encroachments are visible on the temple land. He says that revenue officials deputed at the temple have documented 822 encroachments. The work to document encroachments there is still going on at a slow pace in the absence of permanent revenue staff at the temple.

Jindal says, “We have written to the state government to post permanent revenue staff at the temple so that proper records of encroachments could be prepared. Once the records are ready, the temple administration can take legal action against the encroachers.”

The Local Funds Audit Committee of the state Assembly had visited the area recently. The members of the committee had asked the officials concerned to submit a report regarding illegal stone crushers operating on the temple land; more than 10 stone crushers are operating there. As per the state mining rules, no stone crusher can operate on a temple land.

