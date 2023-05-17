Over 2 lakh poppy plants destroyed in Mandi area

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 16

After Karsog, the police have now detected illegal cultivation of poppy plants on agricultural land at Samalang and Pandour villages of Padhar subdivision in Mandi district here.

The police yesterday raided the area and detected poppy plantation on over 15 bighas in the two villages.

Three FIRs registered Illegal cultivation of poppy plants on 15 bighas detected in Samalang and Pandour villages of Mandi district

After collecting samples, around 2.13 lakh plants were destroyed and three FIRs registered at the Padhar police station in Mandi district

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said, “About 2.13 lakh poppy plants were seen by the police. After collecting samples, the plants were destroyed. Three FIRs have been registered at the Padhar police station.”

“The illegal cultivation of poppy plants seemed to have been done by local villagers. The owner of the land under poppy cultivation will be ascertained from revenue records and then all concerned will be booked as per law. The plantation was on both private and government land,” the SP said.

In the first week of May, the police had detected illegal cultivation of poppy plants on seven bighas in the Karsog area of Mandi district. The police later destroyed around 1.27 lakh poppy plants.

The SP said an investigation was underway in the case and the offenders would be nabbed soon. The police were keeping a close eye on drug traffickers in the district. The SP also urged the people to inform the police about the drug traffickers active in their areas.

The police-public cooperation could play a crucial role in checking drug menace in the district, the SP said.