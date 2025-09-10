Over 20 cadets selected in 1st NCC batch of UIT

Advertisement
For the first time, the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University, has been granted a National Cadet Corps (NCC) Army unit. In its maiden selection, 26 students — including 17 boys and nine girls — have been inducted.
Prof Amarjit Singh, Director of UIT, congratulated the cadets, emphasising that NCC training would instill discipline, leadership, patriotism and physical fitness among students. “Those who successfully earn NCC certificates will find greater opportunities in various fields,” he noted.
