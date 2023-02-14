Over 200 deities to visit Mandi for Shivratri fest

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 13

Congress MLA from Dharampur Chander Shekhar said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate the weeklong international Shivratri fair in Mandi district on February 19.

Addressing media persons here, the MLA said, “I held a meeting with the district administration today to review preparations for this festival. It is a major event in which over 200 deities will visit Mandi town. The preparations for the success of the event have been made and necessary directions issued.”

He said that the festival would be given a grand look and protection of the Deity culture would be ensured.

“Taking care of public sentiments, it has been decided to organize cultural evenings once again on the Seri Manch after 10 years. It is a historic decision and it is the responsibility of the residents to cooperate with the police to make the event a success,” he added.

The MLA said that Baba Bhootnath temple would be decorated in a unique way. It is for the first time that a Shobha Yatra of saints will be taken out from Baba Bhootnath temple during the fair. It is a collective decision of Deity society and the organising committee.

“Due to change in the venue of cultural evenings, instructions have been issued to the police department to prepare a suitable traffic plan so that the locals and others do not face any inconvenience,” he added.

The MLA said that committees had been constituted at various levels for the successful organization of this festival. Office-bearers of all the committees have been asked to complete the work on time.

“Special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of Mandi town during the festival. Mobile toilets will be set up in adequate numbers besides the existing ones. Apart from this, transport facilities will be provided to the people coming from remote areas of district to the town to witness the event,” the MLA said.