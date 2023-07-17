 Over 200 homeless families in Mandi wait to be rehabilitated : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Over 200 homeless families in Mandi wait to be rehabilitated

130 houses, 25 shops, 30 cowsheds destroyed in flashfloods

A house damaged in floods in Mandi district. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 16

Over 200 families, who were left homeless in Mandi district by the heavy rains last week, are waiting for their rehabilitation. They lost everything in the disaster and are now spending sleepless nights in relief camps set up by the district administration at different locations for the flood-affected people. The number of homeless families can increase in the coming days because many families were living jointly in the houses, which were completely damaged by the flood. The administration is compiling data to know the exact number of affected people by the flood.

As many as 130 houses were damaged by the flood in Mandi Sadar and Thunag while 25 shops and 30 cowsheds were also damaged in the district. Apart from this, the loss of Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and Jal Shakti Department is also immense in Mandi.

Raju and his son Dev, who lost their houses in the tragedy, told The Tribune the flooded Beas brought disaster for them. They lost their houses in the flood and could not save anything because it happened within minutes. Dev Kumar is a wrestler and represented the state at the national level on many occasions. He has lost all his documents which could have helped him in getting a government job on sports quota.

Prakash Singh, president, Indira Awas Society, Mandi, said: “We lost everything in the disaster. Our houses were built under the Indira Awas Scheme and were located along the banks of the Beas. The flooded Beas devastated our houses completely from the area and now we are living in relief camps. It was a major tragedy for us. Now, we are at the mercy of the state government for our rehabilitation.”

The tales of other affected people of Mandi Sadar and Thunag is similar, who lost everything in the disaster. Now, they are looking for help from the state government for their rehabilitation.

Data retrieved from the district administration revealed that as many as 11 pakka houses were damaged completely in Mandi Sadar and Thunag while 48 kacha houses were damaged at both the places. As many as 71 kacha houses were damaged partially in Mandi and Thunag while 25 shops were damaged completely at both the places. Apart from this, 30 cow sheds were also damaged in the flood-affected Mandi Sadar and Thunag. The loss is estimated to be in crores.

Mandi Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said the data of the affected people and loss was being ascertained.

