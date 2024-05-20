Over 21K soldiers to get e-postal voting facility

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 19

As many as 21,518 army personnel in the Kangra parliamentary constituency are eligible to exercise their franchise through the “Electronically-Transmitted Postal Ballot System”. Giving this information, Kangra District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Election Commission had introduced the e-postal ballot facility for the convenience of service voters.

By changing the method of postal voting, arrangements have been made to reach it to the voters through online medium. Postal ballot would be sent to the service voters via an e-mail. Along with this, an e-mail will also be sent to the service voter which would contain the PIN.

After entering the PIN and mobile number, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on the voter’s mobile.

Bairwa said to increase the voting percentage, a voter awareness campaign had been started in the district and ‘vote from home’ facility would also be provided for the disabled and elderly voters above 85 years.

He said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, necessary facilities were being provided at the polling stations in the district to ensure that the voters do not face any inconvenience during the voting process. He said poll officials would be imparted adequate training to conduct a fair and smooth election at various levels in the district.

He said to ensure free and fair voting, the Election Commission has launched the cVigil app, which enabled common people to report violations of the model code of conduct.

