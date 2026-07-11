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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 25 jaundice cases reported in Kangra’s Bharwana area

Over 25 jaundice cases reported in Kangra’s Bharwana area

BJP State Vice-President and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar urges the Himachal Pradesh Government to take immediate and effective measures to contain the outbreak

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:12 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Concern is mounting in Bhawarna and adjoining areas of Sulah Assembly constituency following a reported surge in jaundice (hepatitis) cases, with more than 25 people, including a significant number of schoolchildren, said to have been affected.

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BJP State Vice-President and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Saturday urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to take immediate and effective measures to contain the outbreak. He said the situation was alarming and required urgent intervention from both the Health Department and the Jal Shakti Department.

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Parmar said that if contaminated drinking water was found to be the source of the infection, an impartial scientific investigation should be conducted and those responsible held accountable. He said the issue was not confined to the Health Department alone but also raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Jal Shakti Department.

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He called upon the government to launch a comprehensive response, including the provision of safe alternative drinking water, regular testing of all water sources, chlorination of water supplies and the organisation of special medical camps in the affected villages to prevent further spread of the disease.

The MLA said he had directed the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Bhawarna, and officials of the Jal Shakti Department to maintain continuous surveillance in the affected areas, ensure proper medical treatment for patients and immediately examine drinking water sources while providing safe potable water to residents. He stressed that negligence in matters concerning public health would not be tolerated and urged all departments to work in close coordination for a swift and effective response.

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Parmar further said the health of people living in rural areas should remain the government’s highest priority. He demanded a transparent inquiry into the outbreak, early identification of the actual cause and the public release of the investigation report to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, BMO Bhawarna Dr Naveen Rana said that sporadic jaundice cases during the monsoon season were not unusual. According to the preliminary assessment, contaminated drinking water appeared to be the likely source of the infection.

He said the Health Department was treating the matter with utmost seriousness. Medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas for continuous monitoring, patients are receiving appropriate treatment and care and water samples are being tested in coordination with the Jal Shakti Department.

Dr Rana appealed to residents to drink only boiled or safe drinking water, maintain proper hygiene and immediately visit the nearest health institution if symptoms of jaundice appear.

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