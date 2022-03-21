Over 28K benefited from relief fund

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

As many as 28,535 persons have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) with a disbursement of Rs 69,39,86,378 to deserving persons for emergencies from January 2018 till February this year.

In 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 till date, about 6,413, 7371 and 7,273 needy persons were given a relief of Rs 15,21,24,419, Rs 17,23,09,008 and Rs 16,03,61,600, respectively, said a spokesperson for the state government today. He said a sum of Rs 46,99,13,882 was received as donation towards the fund during the past three years.

The state government has requested citizens, companies and organisations to liberally donate towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as it is disbursed to provide succor to distressed persons especially when there is no other source of assistance.

This fund is also granted to poor but brilliant students pursuing technical or professional studies. The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is granted at the discretion of the Chief Minister for humanitarian purposes.