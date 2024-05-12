Over 29,000 cases settled at Lok Adalat across Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

A National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters was organised in all courts in the state on Saturday. Itwas held under the patronage of Chief Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, who is also the Patron-in-Chief, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, and the able guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

As many as 71,970 cases were taken up during ton the occasion before different benches for settlement, out of which 29,310 cases were settled or disposed of. An amount of Rs 54 crore was recovered or awarded.

The online facility for the payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) was also provided in MV challans, particularly in the courts of the Traffic Magistrates.

The litigant public was made aware of the National Lok Adalat through messages and distribution of IEC material and spreading awareness by associating local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and para-legal volunteers.

A Special Lok Adalat will be organised by the Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3 for the settlement of disputes or matters pending before it.

People have been advised to contact the nearest District Legal Services Authority for more information in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla