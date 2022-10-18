Over 3.77 lakh to vote in lower Kangra areas

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 17

As many as 3,77,141 electors (1,94,774 men, 1,82,365 women and two third genders) are eligible to cast their votes in the Vidhan Sabha elections on November 12 in the four constituencies of Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali in Kangra district.

The updated electoral rolls are ready for these constituencies for the upcoming polls. As per the official information, the maximum number of 1,05,512 voters is in the Jawali Assembly segment, including 51,982 men and 49,530 women, followed by 93,114 voters in Nurpur, including 48,251 men and 44,862 women.

The Indora Assembly segment has 92,602 voters (48,453 men and 44,148 women) while the Fatehpur Assembly segment has 46,088 men and 43,825 women voters. Only two third genders have been registered in the electoral roll, one each in the Nurpur and Indora constituencies.

In the four Assembly constituencies, 6,427 service electors (6,317 men and 110 women) have also been included in the electoral rolls. There are five NRI electors — one in Nurpur and four in Indora.

