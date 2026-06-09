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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 300 women participate in ‘Maha Nati’ in Shimla; pledge to make drug-free Himachal

Over 300 women participate in ‘Maha Nati’ in Shimla; pledge to make drug-free Himachal

The Nati was held under the theme ‘Maa Ka Sankalp-Samaj Ka Sankalp’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:57 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Women from various organisations perform Maha Nati during the International Shimla Summer Festival at the Mall Road in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Over 320 women from across the district participated in Maha Nati, a Himachali Folk Dance at The Mall here, during the second day of the International Shimla Summer Festival-2026, spreading a message of drug-free Hiamchal.

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The Nati was held under the theme ‘Maa Ka Sankalp-Samaj Ka Sankalp’. Locals and tourists also joined in and enjoyed the dance, making it the highlight of the day.

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During the performance, women raised slogans against drug abuse, urging everyone to lead a drug-free life. They also appraised the people about the ill effects of drugs and atrocities against women.

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Later on, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of the Festival, Anupam Kashyap, administered the oath to the women, where they pledged to strongly oppose drug abuse, especially drug abuse, violence and all forms of abuse. All the participating women were felicitated with certificates.

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