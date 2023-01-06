Over 31,000 saplings sold at Nauni varsity campus, KVKs

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 5

Annual sale of temperate fruit planting material received an overwhelming response from farmers at the Nauni campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and research stations across the state.

Over 1,050 farmers bought over 31,000 saplings of different fruit varieties from the three nurseries at Nauni and Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kandaghat. The nurseries of the Departments of Fruit Science, Seed Science and Technology and Model Farm of the university were abuzz with activity throughout the day. Farmers from across the state and nearby states descended on the campus to buy fruit plants of different varieties.

Various varieties of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwifruit, walnut, pecan nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate and almond were provided to the farmers during this sale.

This year the three nurseries on the main campus of the university have prepared around 1.15 lakh plants. In addition to this, various KVKs and research stations of the university located in different parts of the state produced over 92,000 plants. The sale also began at the university KVKs at Kandaghat, Kinnaur (Sharbo), Rohru, Chamba, Tabo, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra and Bajaura.

Rohit Kumar, a farmer from Kinnaur, who had come to buy apple plants, said quality of planting material available at the university encouraged him to come here year after year. Another grower, Baljeet Saini from Pinjore, who had come to buy apple, plum and peach plants, said the plants secured from the university give quality fruits and he was a regular buyer of such plants.