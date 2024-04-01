Over 36K licensed weapons deposited

Shimla, March 31
As many as 36,587 out of the 1,00,403 licensed weapons issued across the state have been deposited with the authorities concerned ahead of the elections.
Following the implementation of the code of conduct from March 16, the police department has seized illegal liquor and narcotic substances worth Rs 1.20 crore and has filed 80 cases under NDPS Act till date.
Apart from this, 248 cases have been filed under the Excise Act, in which 3921.712 litre of country liquor worth Rs 11.76 lakh, 2093.65 litre of English liquor worth Rs 14.65 lakh and 475 litre of beer worth Rs 95,000 have been seized.
In accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India and in view of the security in the state, security arrangements are being completed by the police department for voting for the Lok Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly by-elections to be held on June 1 in the state.
