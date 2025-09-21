DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 370 roads still blocked in Himachal; rainfall to occur on Sept 24, 25

Over 370 roads still blocked in Himachal; rainfall to occur on Sept 24, 25

Conditions becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from more parts of the state in 24 hours
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:24 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Tourists take a stroll on a sunny day at the Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
As many as 373 roads, including two National Highways (NHs) still remain blocked across the state, disrupting the traffic movement in many parts of the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, about 127 roads in Mandi, 110 including NH 03 in Kullu, 40 in Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 19 in Chamba, 14 including NH 503A in Una, 12 in Solan, 10 in Bilaspur seven each in Sirmour and Hamirpur and two in Kinnaur district remain blocked, impacting the traffic movement in many parts of the state.

Also, as many as 73 water supply schemes, including 29 in Mandi, 16 in Shimla, 11 in Chamba, nine in Kangra, six in Solan, two in Hamirpur and one each in Bilaspur and Sirmour district remain disrupted, affecting the drinking water supply in many parts of these districts.

Furthermore, electricity supply in many areas of the state is also affected due to 53 transformers, including 21 in Chamba, 16 in Kullu, 14 in Mandi and two in Shimla district, which are still disrupted.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is very likely to occur in the state on September 24 and 25.

According to the State’s Meteorological Department, dry weather conditions will continue to prevail across the state till September 23 and from September 26 onwards. The department has stated that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Himachal during next 24 hours.

