Over 3L pending cases resolved in Lok Adalats

A total of 3,25,926 revenue cases have been disposed of between October, 2023 and March, 2025, through Lok Adalats. A government spokesperson informed that it includes the resolution of 2,75,004 mutation cases, 16,258 partition cases, 27,404 demarcation cases and 7,260 correction cases.

The spokesperson further said that the Revenue Lok Adalats had significantly eased the burden on the common citizens by eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices for solving the routine matters. This citizen-friendly approach has been instrumental in restoring efficiency in the delivery of revenue services.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised on the importance of leveraging digital platforms for the delivery of public services. In line with this vision, revenue officers have been instructed to increasingly adopt digital tools and workflows to facilitate online access to essential services, aiming to create a governance ecosystem that is transparent, accountable and technologically empowered,” he said.

The first Revenue Lok Adalat was organised in October, 2023.