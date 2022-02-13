Over Rs450 cr spent on skill training

Hamirpur, February 12
The state skill development corporation has spent over Rs 450 crore on various programmes in the state. Naveen Sharma, coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, stated this here today.
The corporation had provided skill and skill enhancement training to over 15,000 persons while it had created 22 centres by spending over Rs 120 crore, he stated.
Sharma said the corporation had also offered Bachelor of Vocation programme to students in government colleges and over 3,000 students were given training in two disciplines, including tourism and retail marketing.
“The training to eligible candidates is provided free of cost and the corporation bears the expenditure of each candidate, that ranges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 24,000,” he added. —
