Over 45K kids get polio drops in Chamba

Chamba, February 27
On the first day of the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign, as many as 45,676 children in the age group of 0-5 years have been administered polio drops in Chamba district.
Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj launched the immunisation campaign at the district headquarters town of Chamba today.
Dr Jalam Bhardwaj of the Health Department stated that a target of covering 52,606 children had been fixed through booths set up at various locations in the district. By covering 45,676 children on Day 1, a target of around 86.8 per cent had been achieved, he said.
As many as 2,656 oral polio vaccine (OPV) type vials had been used. Efforts were on to achieve 100 per cent target soon, Dr Bhardwaj added. —
