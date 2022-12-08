Over 50% fall in service votes

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 7

The response of service voters comprising personnel of armed forces and the armed police force serving outside the state in the Assembly elections has been quite tepid. Out of 67,559 postal ballot papers issued to the service voters, the Election Department has received only 21,768 ballots, a tad over 32 per cent.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the voting percentage of service voters was much higher at 67.3. According to information, out of total 37,574 postal ballot papers issued to the service voters in the last Assembly elections, the Election Department had received 25,323 ballots. The 50 per cent drop in the voting percentage of service voters this time would definitely dent the electoral fortunes of a party or more.

In sharp contrast to the apparent indifference of the service voters, the voting percentage of the government staff on election duty has risen to over 88 per cent. The Election Department has received 52,859 of total 59,742 postal ballots issued to them. In 2017, the polling percentage of the employees on poll duty was 82.2. The nearly six per cent increase this time will bring smiles on the faces of Congress candidates, who are banking heavily on government employees. The Congress, in fact, had raised doubts and urged the Chief Electoral Officer to look into the matter.

The Election Department received 112, 834 postal ballot papers by this afternoon, including from the employees on poll duty, service voters and absentee voters. It would better the record voter turnout of 75.6 per cent in these elections.