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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 5,000 participate in International Yoga Day event in Shimla

Over 5,000 participate in International Yoga Day event in Shimla

Governor Kavinder Gupta encourages people to embrace yoga as an integral part of daily life for achieving physical fitness, mental peace and spiritual well-being

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:15 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Thousands participate in the International Yoga Day event in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Over 5,000 people participated in the Yoga Session held at the Ridge in Shimla on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day.

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The session was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police in collaboration with the Ayush Department. The session was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, focusing on the role of yoga in promoting a healthy, disciplined and balanced lifestyle for all age groups.

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Governor Kavinder Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, also participated in the session. He encouraged people to embrace yoga as an integral part of daily life for achieving physical fitness, mental peace and spiritual well-being.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that yoga was India’s invaluable gift to humanity and a powerful medium to bring harmony between body, mind and soul. He appealed to citizens, particularly the younger generation, to adopt yoga as a daily practice and contribute towards building a healthier and more positive society.

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari, who also participated in the session, said, “Yoga is not merely a physical exercise; it is a discipline and a way of life. A healthy body, peaceful mind and positive approach are essential foundations for a strong society. Himachal Pradesh Police remains committed not only to ensuring public safety and security but also to promoting health, fitness, discipline and a drug-free society. Let us make yoga a part of our lives and inspire others towards a healthier future.”

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Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officers and officials of various government departments, senior citizens, women, students, children, domestic and international tourists and people from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in the programme.

The Department of Yoga, Himachal Pradesh University, conducted the yoga demonstration on the stage and guided the participants through various yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation practices with instructions and coordination.

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