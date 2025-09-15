DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 600 roads still blocked in Himachal; orange warning issued for 5 districts 

Over 600 roads still blocked in Himachal; orange warning issued for 5 districts 

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:43 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
As many as 601 roads, including three National Highways (NHs), remain blocked while about 500 transformers remain disrupted across the state as heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, 201 roads are blocked in Mandi, 174 in Kullu, 57 in Shimla, 46 in Kangra, 29 in Chamba, 21 in Sirmour, 21 in Una, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 in Solan, 13 in Hamirpur and four in Kinnaur district.

Also, out of 500 transformers, 314 are disrupted in Mandi, 81 in Hamirpur, 75 in Kullu, 26 in Chamba, three in Shimla and one in Kangra district, leaving many areas without electricity.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to continue across the state as the Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, resulting in heavy rain in isolated areas of these districts. Also, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Chamba and Sirmour districts for Monday.

