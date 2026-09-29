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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 70 Red Ribbon Clubs to converge in Dharamsala

Over 70 Red Ribbon Clubs to converge in Dharamsala

Workshop to focus on youth engagement in public health initiatives

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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More than 70 Red Ribbon Clubs from educational and technical institutions across Kangra will participate in a youth health-promotion workshop in Dharamsala, focusing on innovative ways to take public health messages to communities.

The workshop will bring together nodal officers to discuss youth engagement through reels, flash mobs, quiz competitions, peer communication and other creative activities.

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More than 200 TB Mukt Bharat reels from Kangra have featured on the MY Bharat portal as part of a nationwide campaign being conducted from September 17 to 30. The initiative encourages youngsters to use digital storytelling to promote TB prevention, early diagnosis, treatment adherence and the reduction of stigma.

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The workshop will also focus on HIV/AIDS awareness, with the district having achieved “Surakshit” status under the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) initiative.

Sessions will also cover rabies and snakebite prevention, healthy lifestyles and World Heart Day. Officials will emphasise the importance of translating digital outreach into community-level action through NSS, NCC and Red Ribbon Clubs.

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