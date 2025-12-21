DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 80 chemist shops under scanner for suspicious activity

Over 80 chemist shops under scanner for suspicious activity

Assets worth Rs 48 crore seized in anti-drug drive, says Himachal DGP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:20 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel inspect a medical shop as part of special operation under drug-free Himachal.
Advertisement

Continuing its crackdown on drugs, the police have identified nearly 80 suspicious chemist and medical shops across multiple districts during a two-day statewide enforcement drive aimed at curbing the illegal sale, misuse and diversion of restricted medicines.

Advertisement

Based on intelligence inputs, action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was taken against medical shops in Bilaspur, Baddi, Una, Nurpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. The operation led to the seizure of a huge quantity of Pregabalin tablets and other similar drugs, along with cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh. In addition, police detained three notorious ‘chitta’ traffickers from Baddi, Kullu and Sirmaur under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Advertisement

DSP Ashok Tewari said the drive aimed to break illegal supply chains, protect youth from drug abuse and enforce zero tolerance in the pharmaceutical sector. “Besides preventive detentions, parallel financial investigations are being pursued vigorously, resulting in the seizure of illegal assets worth Rs 48 crore so far,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that on December 2, the sixth State-Level NCORD meeting was held in Tapovan, Dharamsala, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The meeting reviewed ongoing anti-chitta operations in detail and issued clear directions to intensify the campaign and turn it into a statewide people’s movement against drug abuse.

The CM has also appealed to the public, especially the youth, to immediately share any information related to ‘chitta’ or other narcotic substances by dialling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. He assured that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts