Over 80 chemist shops under scanner for suspicious activity

Continuing its crackdown on drugs, the police have identified nearly 80 suspicious chemist and medical shops across multiple districts during a two-day statewide enforcement drive aimed at curbing the illegal sale, misuse and diversion of restricted medicines.

Based on intelligence inputs, action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was taken against medical shops in Bilaspur, Baddi, Una, Nurpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. The operation led to the seizure of a huge quantity of Pregabalin tablets and other similar drugs, along with cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh. In addition, police detained three notorious ‘chitta’ traffickers from Baddi, Kullu and Sirmaur under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

DSP Ashok Tewari said the drive aimed to break illegal supply chains, protect youth from drug abuse and enforce zero tolerance in the pharmaceutical sector. “Besides preventive detentions, parallel financial investigations are being pursued vigorously, resulting in the seizure of illegal assets worth Rs 48 crore so far,” he said.

He added that on December 2, the sixth State-Level NCORD meeting was held in Tapovan, Dharamsala, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The meeting reviewed ongoing anti-chitta operations in detail and issued clear directions to intensify the campaign and turn it into a statewide people’s movement against drug abuse.

The CM has also appealed to the public, especially the youth, to immediately share any information related to ‘chitta’ or other narcotic substances by dialling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. He assured that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.