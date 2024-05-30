Over 95% inked at home in Kangra constituency

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 29

Over 95 per cent elderly above 85 years and people with disabilities (PwDs) chose to vote from their homes for the elections in Kangra parliamentary constituency. District Election Officer (DEO) Hemraj Bairwa said 10,091 people were found eligible to vote through postal ballot in Kangra-Chamba segment, including 7,102 elderly, 2,623 PwDs and 366 employees. Out of these voters, 9,554 had cast their, the DEO said. He said 6,803 elderly and 2,503 PwDs cast their votes from home through postal ballot.

He said, “As many as 248 personnel providing compulsory services have voted through postal ballot. Those choosing the home voting option include elderly over 85 years of age and over 40 per cent voters with physical disabilities.”

He said, “Three-hundred and elven voters out of 325 in Nurpur Assembly, 742 of 787 in Indora, 686 out of 708 in Fatehpur, and 628 out of 670 voters in Jawali voted via postal ballot. Jawalaji topped the list with 1,140 voters of 1,181 exercising their right to franchise from home.”

He further said, “In Jaisinghpur Assembly segment 742 out of 841, in Sulah 810 out of 855, in Nagrota Bagwan 269 out of 300, in Kangra 631 out of 663, in Shahpur 635 out of 670, in Dharamsala 477 out of 508, in Palampur out of 514 out of 561, in Baijnath 725 out of 753, in Churah 241 out of 258, in Chamba 258 out of 265, in Dalhousie 286 out of 309 and in Bhattiyat constituency 429 out of 437 elderly and PwDs exercised their right to franchise from home.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra