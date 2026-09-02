Over Rs 11.25 crore losses in Hamirpur district due to heavy rain in two days

Heavy rainfall in Hamirpur over the past two days has caused estimated losses exceeding Rs 11.25 crore, taking the total value of public and private property damaged in the district to over Rs 71.26 crore since June 30. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Garg said that as per the reports received by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), losses to the tune of Rs 11.25 crore were suffered in the district. He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) suffered losses of around Rs 10 crore, while various schemes under the Jal Shakti Department incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore while an estimated loss of Rs 1 lakh due to damage to power lines was estimated.

Advertisement

Garg said that the cumulative losses to public and private property in the district since June 30 had crossed Rs 71.26 crore. The PWD had sustained the highest losses of Rs 45.33 crore this season. Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Department suffered losses to the tune of Rs 23.42 crore, Electricity Board (Rs 1.13 crore), National Highways wing (Rs 50.22 lakh) and the Education Department (Rs 17.70 lakh). Reports also indicated losses to the tune of Rs 43.56 lakh to horticultural crops. The other losses included damage caused to a Panchayat Ghar, two kitchen sheds , 29 other kuccha houses and six pucca houses, four collapsed retaining walls and 32 cattle sheds.

Advertisement

Garg said that the field teams had been instructed to submit damage reports immediately so that assistance could be provided.