Overcrowded HRTC taxis

In Shimla, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) taxis run on restricted routes. There is, however, no check on overloading in these taxis. It's a common sight to see these vehicles cramped with passengers. Besides running the risk of accidents, people can easily catch Covid-19 in these overcrowded taxis. Yet, the traffic police ignore overcrowding in these taxis. — Harshit Sharma, Summerhill

Shortage of fertilisers

Apple growers are facing many problems because of the shortage of fertilisers. Also, the ever-increasing cost of the fertilisers increases our input cost. The government should not only ensure timely availability but the cost also should be kept under check. — LR Thakur, Rampur

