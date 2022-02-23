Overcrowded HRTC taxis

In Shimla, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) taxis run on restricted routes. There is, however, no check on overloading in these taxis. It's a common sight to see these vehicles cramped with passengers. Besides running the risk of accidents, people can easily catch Covid-19 in these overcrowded taxis. Yet, the traffic police ignore overcrowding in these taxis. — Harshit Sharma, Summerhill
Shortage of fertilisers
Apple growers are facing many problems because of the shortage of fertilisers. Also, the ever-increasing cost of the fertilisers increases our input cost. The government should not only ensure timely availability but the cost also should be kept under check. — LR Thakur, Rampur
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
