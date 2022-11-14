Overflowing sewage cause for concern for Mandi residents

Dipender Manta
Mandi, November 13
Poor sewerage facilitiy in Mandi has been causing inconvenience to residents. They complain that in some areas sewers are leaking while in others the untreated water overflows on the roads, leading to stench in the area.
Need to upgrade treatment plant
The life span of the sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the town has ended and it needs to be upgraded. The overflowing sewage is polluting the Beas and the Suketi rivers. OP Kapoor, NGO president
The sewers often get blocked in Ramnagar, Sakodi bridge and Jail Road areas of the town. The overflowing sewage cover the road with waste, creating inconvenience to commuters and the shopkeepers.
In a few areas, the leaking sewage gets mixed with the natural sources of water. The water from these sources is used for cooking and drinking. The residents had raised the matter with the Jal Shakti Department on several occasions and demanded a permanent solution to the problem.
Birbal Sharma, a resident of Ramnagar in Mandi, said leakage from sewers was a common occurrence at Jenchu Non and a few other parts of the suburb. The untreated water was getting mixed with a natural water source. The sewers should be upgraded to check the leakage, he added.
The Jal Shakti Department, which has been working to restore natural water sources in the town, has failed to find a permanent solution to curb pollution by leaking sewage.
OP Kapoor, the president of an NGO, Citizens Council Mandi, said, “The life span of the sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the town has ended and it needs to be upgraded. The overflowing sewage is polluting the Beas and the Suketi.”
Rakesh Thakur, XEN, Jal Shakti Department, Mandi, said the authorities were upgrading the STP and it would be completed by next year. “Besides, whenever we receive a complaint about leakage in the sewers, we plug it immediately,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309