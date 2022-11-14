Overflowing sewage cause for concern for Mandi residents

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 13

Poor sewerage facilitiy in Mandi has been causing inconvenience to residents. They complain that in some areas sewers are leaking while in others the untreated water overflows on the roads, leading to stench in the area.

The sewers often get blocked in Ramnagar, Sakodi bridge and Jail Road areas of the town. The overflowing sewage cover the road with waste, creating inconvenience to commuters and the shopkeepers.

In a few areas, the leaking sewage gets mixed with the natural sources of water. The water from these sources is used for cooking and drinking. The residents had raised the matter with the Jal Shakti Department on several occasions and demanded a permanent solution to the problem.

Birbal Sharma, a resident of Ramnagar in Mandi, said leakage from sewers was a common occurrence at Jenchu Non and a few other parts of the suburb. The untreated water was getting mixed with a natural water source. The sewers should be upgraded to check the leakage, he added.

The Jal Shakti Department, which has been working to restore natural water sources in the town, has failed to find a permanent solution to curb pollution by leaking sewage.

OP Kapoor, the president of an NGO, Citizens Council Mandi, said, “The life span of the sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the town has ended and it needs to be upgraded. The overflowing sewage is polluting the Beas and the Suketi.”

Rakesh Thakur, XEN, Jal Shakti Department, Mandi, said the authorities were upgrading the STP and it would be completed by next year. “Besides, whenever we receive a complaint about leakage in the sewers, we plug it immediately,” he added.