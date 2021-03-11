Overflowing sewage contaminates water in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 6

With officials “looking the other way”, Baddi residents are being forced to consume sewage-contaminated in the Housing Board’s Phase-III Colony in ward number 9.

Though sewage overflowing onto streets has been persisting for several weeks, fresh pits dug up to provide sewerage connectivity to the Amaravati Housing Colony have aggravated the problem.

“The sewage overflowing into the freshly dug up pits seeps into the water pipeline, leaving the potable water contaminated. The water residents receive stinks, thus unfit for consumption,” rues Jyoti, a resident.

Area residents say they dialed 1100, the Chief Minister’s helpline number, to seek help a few days ago, but officials persuaded them to retract the same while giving assurance of action.

Accusing the Jal Shakti Vibhag of having failed to address the issue, residents say they have finally sought help from Councillor Surjeet Chawdhary.

Residents question the need for sewerage connectivity to Amarawati Housing Colony as they claim that the colony, housing 500 flats, has its own sewage treatment plant. They also cite “apathy” of the Jal Shakti Vibhag. “The department sent a junior engineer to the spot. It has failed to address the grievance, adding to the woes of residents, who fear disease outbreak,” a resident said.

Devraj Chauhan, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag, said a junior engineer was sent to the site to examine the issue. “The blockage is being removed and efforts are afoot to resolve the problem,” he said.

Residents say no action has been initiated against the contractor responsible for executing the “shoddy” work related to laying sewer lines.

The overflowing sewage has made it difficult for residents to step out of their houses. “Even the access to a parking lot has been blocked as pits full of sewage are there at its entrance. Schoolchildren too are facing a tough time due to sewage overflowing,” another resident said.

Area residents said they would resort to protest in case the problem is not resolved at the earliest.

