Overhead footbridge comes up at Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, February 8

The overhead footbridge on the main road in Sarwari area of Kullu town is almost complete. The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 55 lakh under the AMRUT scheme by the Municipal Council (MC), Kullu, will connect Sultanpur area in Ward Number 4 with Shiv park at Sarwari in Ward Number 5.

Soon, the facility would be opened to public. Every day, hundreds of people, including school children, travel between Sarwari and Sultanpur. The overhead footbridge would reduce the risk of accidents on the road.

During the Kullu Dasehra festival, palanquins of various deities visit the Raghunath temple at Sultanpur and they also take this road to go to Dhalpur. The palanquin of chief deity Lord Raghunath also crosses through this road. Due to heavy rush, traffic gets blocked for a long time. On such occasions, the overhead bridge would help manage traffic.

The footbridge was proposed by former MP Maheshwar Singh and was one of his dream projects.

Kullu MC executive officer BR Negi said the construction work, carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), Kullu, was almost complete.

Vinay Hajri, Executive Engineer, PWD, Kullu Division, said only painting work was left, after which the bridge would be dedicated to people.