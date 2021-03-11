Overloaded trucks badly damage roads

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 1

Overloaded trucks plying on the key roads has become a cause for concern. The trucks are not only flouting the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, but also resulting in accidents. Carrying cement, tiles, sand and steel more than the prescribed limit of nine tonnes, these trucks cause damage to roads.

Two major stores of the PWD and Irrigation and Public Health Departments are situated in the heart of the city. Dozens of overloaded trucks come to these stores using SSB Chowk and the Differepatt Neugal Cafe road.

Residents of the area have made several complaints to the PWD and IPH authorities either to stop the movement of such trucks on the route or strengthen the road making it suitable for heavy vehicles. However, nothing has been done. The failure on the part of the government to deal with the problem also causes heavy losses to the NHAI and the PWD.

As per the existing provisions of law, no vehicle can carry more than nine-tonne load, but there is no check to ensure that the trucks adhere to the norm.

The weighing machines installed by the government at different entry points of the state are either out of order or not put to use by the officials posted on barriers.

In the absence of checks, most of the trucks carry load more than the prescribed limit.