Overloaded trucks damage link roads, bridges in Baijnath

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 7

Residents of Baijnath and Andretta, in a letter to the Chief Minister, have raised the issue of link roads and bridges being damaged due to plying of overloaded trucks, which carry “illegally mined construction material”.

Colonel (retd) Harish Katoch, a resident of Baijnath, in the letter, stated, “Link roads connecting various villages in the areas were constructed to cater to low traffic flow, for load up to 12 to 18 tonnes.”

He mentioned that vehicles carrying load up to 40-42 tonne were plying on the Paprola-Andretta link road. The road, which was around eight km in length, has three major multi-span bridges over Punn, Awa and Machhial rivulets and 11 single span bridges and culverts.

He claimed that the bridges on the road were quite old, the one on Punn khud being 54 years old. For last about four years, heavy commercial vehicles had been carrying crushed gravel and sand from stone crushers in Jaisinghpur to Baijnath, Bir and Jogindernagar through this link road. Around 70-75 loaded trucks ply on the road daily between 2 am and 11 pm.

The complainants also included pradhans of several panchayats of the area. They demanded that these vehicles should be diverted to the NH-154. He alleged that due to the heavy load, one of the single spanned bridges had collapsed recently and traffic was diverted through another link road for over two months.

They have asked the CM to direct the department concerned to periodically check the licences of these vehicles. They added that the licences of commercial vehicles should mention that they could ply only on the NH-154.