Overtime dues not paid, HRTC drivers suspend night service

Around 2,500 routes within and outside state to be affected

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

Protesting against the non-clearance of their pending overtime dues, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Drivers’ Union has decided to stop the night service from midnight. Around “2,500 routes within and outside the state” could face disruption due to the protest.

“Despite our notice, neither the government nor the management has come forward to sort out the issue. So we are left with no option but to stall the night service,” said HRTC Drivers’ Union president Maan Singh. “We will operate the night service only if we are given Rs 3,900 as advance. The amount could be adjusted at the end of the month,” he added.

The HRTC management says that not all drivers and conductor are with the protesting union. “We have given them two months’ overtime a while back and will give for another one month by the end of this month. It’s unfair on their part to still stall the services and harass the general public. We will see what needs to be done so that the public is not inconvenienced,” said HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar.

An office-bearer of the other HRTC union said the current government had already paid two months overtime, so the employees should give it more time to clear the pending dues.

The night service to Delhi, Haridwar, Amritsar and few other destinations outside the state and hundreds of stations within the state will be disrupted by the decision of the drivers’ union.

“We have been paid overtime dues for two-three months, but the amount for over three years are pending,” said Maan Singh. “The drivers and conductors have to spend money for food and accommodation from their own pocket. No government is willing to look into it. We will go on nights services only when we are paid advance,” said Maan Singh.

He further said the overall dues that the HRTC had to pay to the employees amounts to Rs 198 crore.

