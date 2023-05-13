Overtime dues not paid, HRTC staff to stop night duty from May 15

Shimla, May 12
The meeting between representatives of HRTC Drivers and Conductors Union and senior state transport department officials regarding “non-payment of overtime work” remained inconclusive. To express their resentment, the union members have decided to stop night duty (routes) from May 15 onwards.
Maan Singh Thakur, state president of the union, said, “There are outstanding dues worth more than Rs 65 crores for the overtime work done by the HRTC staff in the past three years which have not been cleared by the department. A meeting with managing director of HRTCA has remained inconclusive as there was barely any satisfactory response from their end. If we do not get written declaration regarding the clearance of our dues against overtime work then we will stop night duty from May 15 onwards.”
The HRTC has paid Rs 5 crore (two months dues) and promised to pay Rs 2 crores this month out of total Rs 65 crore against the outstanding dues for overtime work.
“We will resume night duty only after the authorities concerned release advance for the same as during the night duty HRTC staff both contractual and regular, have to spend money for food and stay from their own pocket. It becomes difficult for the contractual staff to bear these expenses as their sal aries are meagre. The HRTC must make provision that no fresh overtime work payments are kept due,” added Thakur.
