Owner of 'illegal' ITI at Paonta Sahib held

Solan,September 15

The police yesterday busted an industrial training institute (ITI), which was allegedly operating without authorisation, at Paonta Sahib.

The owner of the institute, Shammi Sharma, was arrested as he failed to produce any document that could ascertain that it is affiliated with the government authority. As many as 60 students were present at the Jai Parshuram Educational and Cultural Training Institute when the police, along with the ITI Paonta Sahib Principal, raided its premises. The institute had been operating since last year. A total of 107 students had enrolled this year while last year, 110 students were studying in the institute.

DSP Bir Bahadur said, “Private ITIs, in which the seats became vacant after the completion of admission process, tied up with Shammi Sharma. The accused would enrol students in the lure of providing original ITI diplomas. A large number of those enrolled are working in factories.” The students were found to be enrolled in five ITIs of HP and Uttrakhand.

“The students were charged Rs 60,000, of which 50 per cent was shared with the owner of the ITI where students were shown to be enrolled,” Bahadur said.

A local court has sent the accused to three days police custody.

