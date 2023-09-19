Owners abandoning cattle

Many villagers at Sanawar leave their domesticated cattle on the roads. This has become a cause for concern as this not only poses a risk to the lives of the commuters and the animals. This trend should be discontinued. The authorities concerned should take action against those abandoning their cattle.
Rakesh, Kasuali
Heaps of garbage dumped in residential areas of city
Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped in residential areas of the city. Foul smell emanating from the waste troubles the residents. The garbage also poses a risk of diseases in the area. These heaps of garbage are an eyesore for the tourists. Strict action should be taken against people dumping waste in the open.
Raman Sharma, Shimla
No end to monkey menace
The monkey menace in the city has worsened. The rise in the number of monkey attacks has become a cause for concern for the residents. While the people are facing attacks by the simians, the authorities concerned seem to be in a deep slumber. Step should be taken to curb menace at the earliest.
Sumit Jikta, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...