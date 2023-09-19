Owners abandoning cattle

Many villagers at Sanawar leave their domesticated cattle on the roads. This has become a cause for concern as this not only poses a risk to the lives of the commuters and the animals. This trend should be discontinued. The authorities concerned should take action against those abandoning their cattle.

Rakesh, Kasuali

Heaps of garbage dumped in residential areas of city

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped in residential areas of the city. Foul smell emanating from the waste troubles the residents. The garbage also poses a risk of diseases in the area. These heaps of garbage are an eyesore for the tourists. Strict action should be taken against people dumping waste in the open.

Raman Sharma, Shimla

No end to monkey menace

The monkey menace in the city has worsened. The rise in the number of monkey attacks has become a cause for concern for the residents. While the people are facing attacks by the simians, the authorities concerned seem to be in a deep slumber. Step should be taken to curb menace at the earliest.

Sumit Jikta, Shimla

