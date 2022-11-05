Owners to be booked for not depositing arms

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 4

Arms licence holders who have not deposited their weapons so far at the respective police stations in the district will now be booked for not adhering to the orders issued by the District Returning Officer-cum-DC, Kangra, in view of the Assembly polls.

They have been asked to deposit their weapons at the Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur, Indora and Damtal police stations, but some of them have not taken the directions seriously.

SP Ashok Ratan today said there were 4,839 licensed weapons in the jurisdiction of all five police stations in the district. “Of them, only 3,641 had been deposited so far.”

The SP further said information for depositing weapons had been passed well in time to all licence holders through the local police stations and chowkis in the area and now the registration of cases would start from tomorrow onwards.