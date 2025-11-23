DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ozone technology to be used to purify Sutlej water for supply in Shimla

Ozone technology to be used to purify Sutlej water for supply in Shimla

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:58 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
To ensure clean and contamination-free drinking water to the people of the state’s capital, Shimla Jal Prabhandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) yesterday approved the implementation of ozone technology in the upcoming project of bulk water supply from the Sutlej. This is the first time that the ozone technology would be used in the state for water disinfection.

The aim of the SJPNL is to provide pure and clean potable water in Shimla and its surrounding areas and also reduce the carcinogenic (cancerous) effect of chlorination. The ozone water treatment, commonly known as ozonation, is a method in which gas is generated on-site and is then infused into water to disinfect it and remove impurities. Once introduced, ozone quickly inactivates bacteria and viruses while oxidising and breaking down organic pollutants, unpleasant odours and minerals such as iron and manganese.

A spokesperson for the SJPNL said that the ozone technology was considered an advanced technology and had generated positive results in many parts of the country. With the introduction of this technology, Tata had conducted a study regarding the implementation of this technology and suggested to the SJPNL to use it for water treatment. “Following the suggestion, the matter was taken up for consideration at the Board of Directors’’ meeting.

