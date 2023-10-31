Pace of restoration work slow, rue councillors at MC meeting

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October, 30

The issues of parking, axing and lopping of dangerous trees, restoration work after disaster, drainage, outstanding dues of leased out MC properties, among others, were discussed during the 5th general house meeting (GMC) of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) held here today.

Terming it ‘slow-paced’, councillors from different wards highlighted the matter of restoration work in the city after the recent rain disaster. One of the councillors expressed concern over the shortage of funds, especially when the city faced extensive damage caused by the recent natural disaster.

‘Faulty drainage system’ The issue of “poor drainage system” was also raised at the meeting. The councillors said even as two months had elapsed, no efforts had been made to repair the faulty drainage system in the city. The issue of not removing debris from a few areas was also raised.

Citing that very less funds have been utilised in restoration works, the councillors gave details regarding funds being spent and estimates of funds to be spent on ward-wise restoration works. Councillors also alleged that pedestrian pathways, roads and retaining walls in their areas had not been restored and the work of restoration in other wards was moving at a slow pace. Mayor Surender Chauhan replied, “We will ensure that funds are provided for development and restoration works.”

On the axing and lopping of dangerous tress in the city, the councillors rued that winter season has set in and if dangerous trees were not removed then they can pose risk to lives and property of the residents.

A councillor said, “Lopping of trees has not been done properly. Streetlights are covered under branches blocking the light. Axing of trees has to be started soon otherwise these will become risky at the time of snowfall.”

The Mayor said, “The tree committee has been constituted for this purpose and after due process, including inspection and identification of dangerous trees, axing and lopping of trees would start.”

Meanwhile, the issue of allotment of MC parking space in different wards was also raised. Some councillors alleged anomalies in allotment of parking space.

The councillors raised the issue of outstanding dues running into crores of rupees towards leased out properties of Shimla MC. Bhupender Attri, Municipal Corporation Commissioner replied, “Notices have been issued to the defaulters and some of them have cleared their pending dues. We will wait till the notice period exhausts. If required, we will start disconnection of water and electricity supply of defaulters.”

On the question whether the MC will increase rentals of properties leased out decades ago, Mayor said, “Definitely, we will hike the rentals as per the rules of the MC.”

The councillors also demanded that a separate committee be constituted which would find out how many properties and land fall in the MC limits so that the corporation could utilise it for revenue generation. The issue of overcharging by contractor of a community house was also raised.

#Shimla