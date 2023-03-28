Pact inked for Rs 4,000-cr green hydrogen & ammonia project

Shimla, March 27
An MoU was signed for the setting up a Rs 4,000-crore green hydrogen and ammonia project in the state today.
To generate 2,500 jobs
- The firm, M/s HLC Green Energy LLC, intends to produce 0.3 MMT green hydrogen & 1.5 MMT green ammonia every year
- The project set up on 20-25 acres,will generate direct & indirect employment for as many as 2,500 persons
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the MoU had been signed as part of the endeavour to become the first “Green State” of the country by 2026.
Director, Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Managing Director of M/s HLC Green Energy LLC Sanjay Sharma signed the MoU in the presence of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.
The CM said green hydrogen could help reduce greenhouse emissions, thereby contributing to the economy through import substitution. “HP is already known for green hydel energy and now the state will encourage clean energy projects such as ethanol, green hydrogen, green ammonia and solar.”
Chauhan said the company intended to produce 0.3 MMT (million metric tonne) green hydrogen and 1.5 MMT green ammonia every year. The land requirement for the project was around 20-25 acre. It was likely to be set up in Una or Kangra due to water and logistics suitability, he added.
The project would generate direct and indirect employment for about 2,500 persons. It would also help create skilled manpower for nearby villages, thereby strengthening the economy of the state, he added.
