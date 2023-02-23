Padma awardee interacts with pupils on handicraft

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 22

An exhibition on the rich art of the district was organised under the leadership of Padma Shri recipient Lalita Vakil at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sarol, near Chamba town on Tuesday. The event was held under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Lalita apprised the children of the nuances of the Chamba Rumal, a handkerchief with embroidered handicraft. She told them that no work was small or big and it was important to have mastery in one’s work.

Earlier, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal Devesh Narayan welcomed the Padma Shri awardee. He said the exhibition aimed to inspire children to work selflessly.

Later, students of the school presented a welcome song and a cultural programme.