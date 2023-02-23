Padma awardee interacts with pupils on handicraft

Chamba, February 22
An exhibition on the rich art of the district was organised under the leadership of Padma Shri recipient Lalita Vakil at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sarol, near Chamba town on Tuesday. The event was held under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.
Lalita apprised the children of the nuances of the Chamba Rumal, a handkerchief with embroidered handicraft. She told them that no work was small or big and it was important to have mastery in one’s work.
Earlier, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya principal Devesh Narayan welcomed the Padma Shri awardee. He said the exhibition aimed to inspire children to work selflessly.
Later, students of the school presented a welcome song and a cultural programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...