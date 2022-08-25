Palampur: 120 tonne sand & stones impounded

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 24

The police impounded 120 tonnes of sand and stone extracted from the Neugal river illegally today. The impounded material was then unloaded at a government area near Thural, which was then auctioned for Rs 92,000.

The open auction was held in front of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dheera, who was accompanied by the police and District Mining officer Rajiv Kaila.

The SDM and the mining officer said no illegal mining would be allowed in the Neugal. If anyone would be caught then he had to face action under the National Green Tribunal laws and Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code for theft of public property. Besides, the vehicles and machinery involved would also be impounded, they added.

Both the officers said the police had been directed to deal firmly with the mining mafia by imposing maximum penalties.

#illegal mining