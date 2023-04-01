Palampur agri varsity campus gets four e-carts

Palampur, March 31
Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ashish Butail inaugurated a students’ facility centre at the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) here today. He also flagged off four e-carts that will provide transportation facility within the campus.
The CPS said efforts should be initiated to make all autonomous institutions self-reliant, even if it’s a challenge.
He said farming gave returns at a slower pace and the university should make efforts to improve the economy of farmers with skill-based training programmes.
Butail said HP would be converted into a green state by 2025. He also appreciated the university for introducing electric vehicles for students.
Dr DK Vatsa, Dean, College of Agriculture, said the student’s facility centre worth
Rs 64 crore would have a cafeteria, juice shop, daily needs store, bakery, ATM, mobile and printing shop, besides a salon and ironing shop.
VC Prof HK Chaudhary said efforts were being made to give the university an international look and status by creating world-class facilities. Dairy products are also available on the campus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot