Palampur agri varsity campus gets four e-carts

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 31

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ashish Butail inaugurated a students’ facility centre at the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) here today. He also flagged off four e-carts that will provide transportation facility within the campus.

The CPS said efforts should be initiated to make all autonomous institutions self-reliant, even if it’s a challenge.

He said farming gave returns at a slower pace and the university should make efforts to improve the economy of farmers with skill-based training programmes.

Butail said HP would be converted into a green state by 2025. He also appreciated the university for introducing electric vehicles for students.

Dr DK Vatsa, Dean, College of Agriculture, said the student’s facility centre worth

Rs 64 crore would have a cafeteria, juice shop, daily needs store, bakery, ATM, mobile and printing shop, besides a salon and ironing shop.

VC Prof HK Chaudhary said efforts were being made to give the university an international look and status by creating world-class facilities. Dairy products are also available on the campus.

#Agriculture #Palampur