DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur agri varsity joins hands with Philippines’ research institute

Palampur agri varsity joins hands with Philippines’ research institute

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The study will assess natural farming practices in rice-wheat and rice-potato systems and will continue until 2027. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, has partnered with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, to launch a major research project titled “Evidencing the impact of natural farming transitions on productivity, profitability, soil health and environmental security in rice-based cropping systems of Himachal Pradesh.”

Advertisement

The project began in the kharif season of 2025 under the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming. Vice-Chancellor Prof Naveen Kumar announced that IRRI has sanctioned an initial grant of Rs 15.30 lakh, of which Rs 7.65 lakh has already been received. The study will assess natural farming practices in rice–wheat and rice–potato systems and will continue until 2027.

Prof Kumar highlighted that this collaboration marks a proud achievement for the university and will strengthen its international reputation. He thanked the IRRI for its financial support and assured that CSKHPKV remains committed to advancing sustainable agriculture through research, teaching, and extension.

Advertisement

The Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, designated as a Centre of Natural Farming (CoNF) and Regional Council for Certification under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), has been promoting organic practices since 2002. It has developed technologies, conducted training and organised seminars and conferences, making it a leader in natural farming initiatives.

Prof.Kumar praised Dr. Janardan Singh, Head of the Department and Project Leader, for securing the project. He also acknowledged the efforts of collaborating scientists — Dr Panneersalven and Dr AK Mishra from IRRI and Dr Rameshwar, Dr. Gopal Katna, and Dr. Rakesh Kumar from CSKHPKV. He congratulated the team and wished them success in delivering impactful outcomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts