Palampur agri varsity joins hands with Philippines’ research institute

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, has partnered with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, to launch a major research project titled “Evidencing the impact of natural farming transitions on productivity, profitability, soil health and environmental security in rice-based cropping systems of Himachal Pradesh.”

The project began in the kharif season of 2025 under the Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming. Vice-Chancellor Prof Naveen Kumar announced that IRRI has sanctioned an initial grant of Rs 15.30 lakh, of which Rs 7.65 lakh has already been received. The study will assess natural farming practices in rice–wheat and rice–potato systems and will continue until 2027.

Prof Kumar highlighted that this collaboration marks a proud achievement for the university and will strengthen its international reputation. He thanked the IRRI for its financial support and assured that CSKHPKV remains committed to advancing sustainable agriculture through research, teaching, and extension.

The Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, designated as a Centre of Natural Farming (CoNF) and Regional Council for Certification under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), has been promoting organic practices since 2002. It has developed technologies, conducted training and organised seminars and conferences, making it a leader in natural farming initiatives.

Prof.Kumar praised Dr. Janardan Singh, Head of the Department and Project Leader, for securing the project. He also acknowledged the efforts of collaborating scientists — Dr Panneersalven and Dr AK Mishra from IRRI and Dr Rameshwar, Dr. Gopal Katna, and Dr. Rakesh Kumar from CSKHPKV. He congratulated the team and wished them success in delivering impactful outcomes.