Palampur agri varsity staff oppose transfer of research land

Teachers and non-teaching employees of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, have opposed the proposed transfer of about 4-5 kanals of university land at the Rice and Wheat Research Station, Malan, near Dharamsala, alleging that the move would adversely affect agricultural research and academic activities.

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In a representation submitted to the authorities, employee representatives stated that the land is a vital asset of the university and is meant exclusively for agricultural research, education, field demonstrations and extension activities.

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They said that as a State Agricultural University, the institute has a responsibility to preserve its land resources for research programmes, student training, field experiments and activities benefiting the farming community of Himachal.

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The employees pointed out that during a visit to the research station on December 4, 2025, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar had reportedly observed that there was no need to transfer university land for road access as an alternative metalled road already existed from the adjoining highway.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, the then Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ashok Kumar Panda, had constituted a committee to examine the proposal. The committee visited the research station in April 2026 and reportedly concluded that transferring the land for road construction would adversely affect research activities and create difficulties in conducting field trials and experiments. The committee is understood to have recommended against the transfer, stating that it was not in the university’s interest.

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Despite these observations, the employees alleged that the process for transferring the land was continuing. They claimed that the proposed beneficiaries included private individuals, among them HP cadre IPS officer Vimukt Ranjan, who, according to the employees, visited the research station on June 23 to inquire about the status of the proposal.

The employees expressed concern that university land, which they described as public property meant for the benefit of students, scientists and farmers, could be diverted for private purposes. They warned that such a move could set an undesirable precedent and adversely affect the university’s academic, research and extension programmes.

The protesters also recalled an earlier controversy over the proposed transfer of about 112 hectares of the university land to the Tourism Department. That proposal was stayed by the Himachal High Court and the matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court.

The employees have urged the state government and university authorities to safeguard the institution’s land resources and ensure that agricultural research facilities remain intact for future generations.