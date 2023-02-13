Palampur-Baijnath stretch of highway dotted with potholes

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 12

The road stretch between Palampur and Baijnath on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway (NH) is dotted with potholes.

It is one of the busiest highways in the lower hills of the state and connects Pathankot with Leh. The road has turned into a death trap and needs immediate repair to avoid accidents.

Landslides along the highway during the last monsoon had disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to local commuters as well as tourists travelling to Kullu and Manali. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to remove the debris from the 300-metre stretch of the NH near Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.

A number of trees which got uprooted in August last year can still be seen on the road. Long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic jams have become a common sight. The highway is also in a bad condition near Banuri, which has witnessed frequent accidents in the recent past.

The Central Government had transferred the road to the NHAI in 2017 for its upgradation to a four–lane road.

The highways authority has even changed its alignment for the new four-lane project. However, this part of the highway has been neglected and no repairs have been undertaken for the smooth movement of vehicles.

A senior NHAI officer said that the NHAI had already awarded the contract for the repair and maintenance of the highway to a private company, which would start the repair work soon.