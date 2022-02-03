Palampur: Car collides with bus, five injured

Palampur, February 2
Five persons, including four tourists from Gujarat, were injured when the Innova car they were travelling in collided with a speeding private bus near Palampur today. The tourists were on their way to Dalhousie from Manali.
The SHO, Panchrukhi, said that when the car carrying tourists reached near Banuri petrol pump, a private bus coming from the opposite direction hit it. The car occupants suffered fractures and head injuries. The condition of the car driver was stated to be serious.
Later, all injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Palampur, and Tanda medical college by local residents with the help of 108 ambulances. The police have registered a case of negligent and rash driving under Section 304A of the IPC against the bus driver.
The injured have been identified as Rattan Lal, driver of Innova car from Janakpuri, New Delhi, and tourists Pagnesh Bhai, his wife Kavita, Vishal Patel and another person, all from Surat.
