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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur chokes as roads fail to keep pace with traffic

Palampur chokes as roads fail to keep pace with traffic

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Traffic snarls on narrow roads highlight the need for road widening and bypasses to ease congestion.
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Palampur’s crumbling traffic infrastructure and narrow roads have become a major source of inconvenience for residents, with frequent jams disrupting daily life across the town. Despite a manifold increase in the number of vehicles over the past three decades, the width of most internal roads remains virtually unchanged, exposing the failure of successive governments to upgrade the town’s infrastructure in line with its growing needs.

The rising volume of traffic has put enormous pressure on a road network designed for far fewer vehicles. With limited road space and no adequate alternative routes, commuters are increasingly caught in snarls, particularly during peak hours.

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The narrow stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through the town has become a major bottleneck. The highway carries both local traffic and vehicles travelling between different parts of Kangra district and beyond. Its passage through the congested town centre aggravates the problem, raising concern over road safety and delays in the movement of emergency vehicles.

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Commuters on the Palampur-Dharamsala road are among the worst affected, facing frequent jams at Ghuggar, Plaza Market and Santoshi Mata temple that cause considerable delays. Residents say the situation is becoming increasingly difficult, while the absence of long-term traffic planning threatens to worsen congestion further.

Residents have called for two bypass roads to divert traffic away from the town. They have proposed one connecting Chimbalhar with Kalu Di Hatti and another linking Bundla with Holta. These routes, they believe, could significantly reduce the load on the town’s main roads and give relief to daily commuters.

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They say that while the number of vehicles has multiplied over the past 30 years, road infrastructure has failed to keep pace. With Palampur an important commercial and tourist centre of Kangra district, developing alternative routes, they argue, is no longer a matter of choice but an urgent necessity.

Local MLA Ashish Butail said efforts were being made to secure funds from both the state and Union governments for road widening and the construction of bypasses. His statement comes amid growing demand for a comprehensive traffic management plan to address the town’s mounting congestion.

Residents, however, stress that timely planning and implementation will be crucial to prevent the situation from worsening. Without substantial investment in road infrastructure and alternative routes, they believe, Palampur’s traffic woes will continue to intensify, affecting residents, businesses and visitors alike.

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