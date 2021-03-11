Palampur-Chunja glacier ropeway project hangs fire

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 21

The Rs 605-crore Palampur-Thathri-Chunja glacier ropeway project is hanging fire due to the failure of the state government to submit its detailed project report (DPR) to the Union Government for financial approval. Initially, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was to execute the project.

31 minutes to peaks The ropeway will connect Palampur with the Chunja glacier in Dhauladhars at a height of 12,000 ft.

Tourists will be able to reach snow-covered peaks in 31 minutes from Palampur, if the project is executed.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had conveyed to the state in December last year that the NHAI had approved the 13.5-km glacier ropeway project, which had been hanging fire since 1990. However, no headway had been made in this regard till date.

Official sources say that there was a proposal to set up 13 ropeway projects, including the Palampur-Thathri-Chunja glacier ropeway project, in the state. Of these, six projects are at the final stage, but for the glacier ropeway project, the state government could not get approval for funding from the NHAI or NABARD.

The proposed ropeway will connect Palampur with the Chunja glacier in Dhauladhars at a height of 12,000 ft. Tourists will be able to reach snow-covered peaks in 31 minutes from Palampur if the project is successfully executed.

The state had prepared a project report in 2019 and was looking for investors. However, owing to the high cost of the project, reserved forests and difficulties in getting environmental clearances, no one was ready to invest.

During a visit to Palampur recently, the Chief Minister was non-committal on the ropeway project. He made other announcements, but had reservation about the execution of the ropeway project. He also announced another ropeway project for Chamba.