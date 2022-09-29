Palampur civic body staff on indefinite stir

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 28

Employees of the local Municipal Corporation (MC) today went on an indefinite pen-down strike in protest against a recent FIR registered against their two colleagues, pertaining to misplacement of an official file. They started a dharna in front of the offices of the Mayor and the MC Commissioner.

A file having some important documents was found missing from the table of Mayor Poonam Bali last week. Despite all efforts, it could not be traced. Later, the MC Commissioner informed the police and an FIR was registered against three persons, including the Mayor.

The protesting employees said that the dealing clerk had handed over the file to the Mayor on September 9 but the latter did not return it to the branch. They said that the dealing clerk should not be made a scapegoat in the matter.

They said that they had requested the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor many times to trace the file and send it back to the branch concerned, but in vain. The file had not been returned to the branch till date, therefore they resorted to direct action.

Employee leaders said that the police were harassing their colleagues though they did not misplace the file.

They added they would continue with the indefinite strike till the MC authorities withdraw the police complaint.